Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Elburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ruth (Gagalski) Elburn


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Ruth (Gagalski) Elburn Obituary
On Friday, March 6th, 2020, Betty Elburn loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away at her home in Clayton, Delaware at the age of 79. Born July 20th, 1940 in Rock Hall Maryland to Joseph and Elsie Gagalski. She was well known for two recipes pumpkin cookies and easter eggs, Her most favorite activities included shopping, flowers, good food and family time. She is survived by her husband Vernon Elburn: her children: Ken, (Lise), Kevin, Kelley and Lindsey (Josh), her 5 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be Sunday March 15, 2020 at 2:00pm in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at the Rock Hall Adventist Church PO Box 477 Rock Hall MD 21661 or the Delaware Diabetes Coalition 8 Elizabeth St Milford DE 19963.

Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -