On Friday, March 6th, 2020, Betty Elburn loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away at her home in Clayton, Delaware at the age of 79. Born July 20th, 1940 in Rock Hall Maryland to Joseph and Elsie Gagalski. She was well known for two recipes pumpkin cookies and easter eggs, Her most favorite activities included shopping, flowers, good food and family time. She is survived by her husband Vernon Elburn: her children: Ken, (Lise), Kevin, Kelley and Lindsey (Josh), her 5 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be Sunday March 15, 2020 at 2:00pm in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at the Rock Hall Adventist Church PO Box 477 Rock Hall MD 21661 or the Delaware Diabetes Coalition 8 Elizabeth St Milford DE 19963.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 12, 2020