CHESTERTOWN - Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor Glenn died peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice. She was 89.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1929 in Chestertown to the late Bradford and Frances Schauber.

Betty graduated in the Class of 1946 from Chestertown High School. She married Charles N. Taylor Sr. on Feb. 23, 1949. She was predeceased by her first husband along with their son Charles N. Taylor Jr.; a grandson, Charles Basil Taylor; sisters Ann Jacquette and Eleanor Connolly; and her brother, William B. Schauber.

Betty is survived by six children, Linda Clark-Helms, Kathryn T. Higgins, William Glenn, Debbie Dalrymple, James Glenn, Greg Glenn and their spouses; along with a sister, Kathryn S. Gannon. She also is survived by 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Betty retired in 1984 from the Easton Police Department after 30 years of service as a crossing guard and dispatcher. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown, a member of Frank M. Jarman Auxiliary Post #36 and a member of VFW Post 652 Auxiliary. Betty spent many hours volunteering with these organizations and also worked in the Nearly New Shop. You could find Betty dancing at the VFW, playing cards with friends and, of course, always inviting someone over to enjoy a meal with her and George. Betty is survived by her husband of 43 years George R. Glenn.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 408 High St. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 408 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or to the .

