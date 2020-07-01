Elizabeth Towson, 80 passed away at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, Chestertown. Celebration of Life service will be 12:00 p.m., July 3, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown with a two hour walk through viewing prior to service. Burial will be at Mt. Pisgah UM Church Cemetery, Chestertown. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 1, 2020.