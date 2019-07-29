|
Ellen Layton Miller, 70 of Chestertown, MD died July 29, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Miller was born on February 8, 1949, daughter of the late William O. and Grace Nickerson Anderson, Jr. She was a lifetime resident of Kent and Queen Anne's Counties where she worked as a housekeeper for area families. Ellen enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Harold "Rocky" Miller, Jr. and a sister Phyllis Anderson Larrimore.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her children, Anne Spray (George Thorpe) and Lloyd Layton both of Chestertown, 2 granddaughters, Heidi Spray and Kaylee Thorpe and a great-granddaughter Hazel Spray.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 2 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will follow at 11 am. Burial in Crumpton Cemetery, Crumpton, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 1, 2019