|
|
|
Ellen Annie Lively, many loved her as "Ellen Ann", was born September 08, 1939 as the 11t h child to the late Woodson and Florence (Washington) Freeman in Chestertown, MD. Ellen Ann slept right into eternal rest on September 17, 2019 at home at the age of 80.
Ellen Ann was educated through the Kent County Public School System graduating from Garnett High School in Chestertown, MD. She was employed with Campbell Soup Company for 35 years until she retired. Ellen did some domestic work to keep herself active.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive AME Church in Buttlertown, where a visitation will be held two hour prior (9-11am). Interment will be in Mt. Pisgah UMC Cemetery in Melitota.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 26, 2019