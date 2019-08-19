Home

Elsie Demby Obituary
Elsie Brown, 72, passed away peacefully at Kent Hospice Center on August 15, 2019 surrounded by family. Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning at 12noon at Mt. Olive AME Church, 24840 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, Md. There will be a viewing from 10-12. Burial will be at Asbury United Methodist Church, Chestertown (Georgetown). Professional services entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P. A.
Published in The Kent County News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
