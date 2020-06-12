Elva Lee Chaires
1932 - 2020
Elva Lee Jacob Chaires of Rock Hall, MD died on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. She was 88.

Born on June 6, 1932, in Rock Hall, MD the daughter of the late Charles and Edith Wheat Jacob. She graduated from Rock Hall High School, class of 1949. On June 24, 1950, she married James "Rocky" Chaires, who predeceased her in 1994. They resided in Rock Hall, where she raised her family. Elva Lee worked as a substitute rural carrier for the Rock Hall Post office, Durding's Store and Rock Hall Manufacturing Company. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church where she "sat the choir" and the Sgt. Preston Ashley Post #228 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved cooking, baking, and playing cards.

Elva Lee is survived by a son, James Chaires and his wife Lynn of Worton, MD; a daughter Bonnie Chaires of Rock Hall, MD; a brother, Gene Jacob; two grandchildren, Jacob and Bradley Chaires and adopted daughter, Debbie Elburn

She was predeceased by her siblings, Calvin Jacob, Charlie Boy Jacob, Zola Nicholson, and Marjorie Beck.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, where relatives and friends may call from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, following the service.

A reception will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 626 Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kent County News on Jun. 12, 2020.
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Service
01:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
