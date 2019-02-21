WORTON - Evelyn Anne Stevenson had lived nearly 90 years when she passed peacefully on Feb. 6, 2019.

Born in Philadelphia on May 29, 1929, she moved to Washington, D.C. as a teenager with her parents, Ed and Violet Mohler.

Evelyn worked on Capitol Hill and later met her husband Ray. They shared 52 years together until his passing in 2001, making Maryland their home in Silver Spring and Gaithersburg. They last moved to the Eastern Shore, where Evelyn lived in Worton for 36 years. She is survived by her son James; granddaughters Kimberly and Shannon; and great-granddaughter Brynn.

Evelyn was an artist. She often drew, painted, knitted, photographed and created objects from wood and fabric. Art extended to food, and its presentation for family gatherings. Elaborately decorated cakes were plentiful. Evelyn loved to be outdoors, cultivating plants and flowers in the yard while communing with the deer, rabbits, geese, fox and groundhogs that shared her property. Elephants and ladybugs were her favorite creatures and featured prominently in her art and belongings.

Evelyn was a member of Chestertown's New Yarmouth chapter of Questers and Chester River Yacht and Country Club.

Funeral services were held Feb. 15 in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville.