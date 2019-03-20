CHESTERTOWN - Evelyn Jean Collier of Chestertown, MD, died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Heron Point. She was 90.

Born on June 3, 1928, in Zanesville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Beulah Donaldson Good. She graduated from Ambler High School in Ambler, PA.

In 1950, she married James Allan Collier, who predeceased her in October 2018. They lived in Thornton, PA, from 1957 until 2002, when they moved to Heron Point in Chestertown. Mrs. Collier worked on and off for a number of years and was mostly a homemaker.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and a member of the Soroptomist. She also volunteered with the Red Cross and the Chester River Hospital Center. Mrs. Collier enjoyed cross-stitching, and reading. She was also involved in bird carving, the writers club, and ran the gift shop at Heron Point for a number of years. She will be remembered as being an avid bridge player at Heron Point.

She is survived by a son, William Collier and wife Marilyn, of Weston, Missouri; a daughter, Jennifer Ritchie and husband Bob, of Rock Hall, MD; and two grandchildren: Ryan and Megan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be decided.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary