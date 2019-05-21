MIDDLETOWN, Del. - Evelyn Othelia Rowe Reid, 86, passed away at Christiana Hospital on May 13, 2019.

Evelyn was born on Dec. 13, 1932 in Sassafras, MD, to the late William Raymond Rowe and Laura V. Goldsbourgh Rowe.

Evelyn's early education began at Olivet Hill Elementary in Galena, MD. She later attended H.H. Garnet School in Chestertown, MD. After graduating from Garnet in 1949, she then attended Bowie State Teacher's College graduating with a Bachelor's degree. Evelyn then taught at Garnet School and Sharptown/Rock Hall. She moved to Rockford, Illinois in 1966 continuing to teach. She received her Master's degree in 1988 from the University of Illinois. During her tenure as teacher, she also served as principal; teaching at Hall Elementary, Rock River Elementary, and retiring from Lewis Lemon Global Studies Academy in 2003.

Evelyn finally retired from education in 2006. Evelyn moved back to the east coast in 2013 settling in Middletown, DE.

Evelyn attended Allen Chapel AME Church in Rockford, Illinois. After moving to Middletown, DE, she became a member of Rehoboth Church of God until her passing.

Along with her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters, and three infant Row babies. She is survived by one sister, Thelma R. Pennick; a devoted niece, Sheila Rowe Butler; a niece she raised, Wendy Young (Jimmy); and one sister-in-law, Rosalie Rowe. She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Rehoboth Church of God, 209 E. Lake Street, Middletown, DE, where the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial at Wesley Chapel of Love Cemetery in Sassafras, MD.

Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown. Published in The Kent County News on May 23, 2019