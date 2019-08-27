|
Evelyn Morris Roe of Sudlersville, MD died on August 26, 2019 at Corsica Hills Nursing Center in Centreville, MD. She was 96.
She was born in Queen Anne's County on June 28, 1923 the daughter of the late Clarence Henry and Addie Biddle Morris.
Mrs. Roe attended school in Chesterville and married Walter Emmett Roe in 1940. After raising her family, she began working at Bud Hubbard's Restaurant as a cook. She worked in this capacity for other area restaurants including Harbor House and Tally Ho. She then worked with Vita Foods and Drug Fair, from which she retired in 1985. In retirement she worked with McCord's Cleaners for 12 years and as a personal caregiver well into her 80's. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and attended Double Creek Church. Mrs. Roe enjoyed playing cards and shuffleboard at the Millington V.F.W. She loved to travel and was especially fond of Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, and Disney World.
She is survived by her daughter: Nancy Lister of Church Hill, MD, two sisters: Addie Morris of Chestertown, MD and Anna Mae Roe of Chestertown, MD, grandchildren: Steve A. Gatton, Dale Gatton, and Brenda Pepper, as well as six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, three children: Robert Roe, Ruth Gatton, and Walter Roe, Jr., one grandson: Kenny Lister, one great grandson: Matt Lister, along with eight brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30 at 5:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD where relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the service (4:00-5:00). A reception will follow at the Dogwood Reception Facility. Interment will be held privately in Church Hill Cemetery. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 29, 2019