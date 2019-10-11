|
|
|
Frances Ann Fitzsimmons Hawn Kershaw, 87 of Chestertown, MD passed away on October 9, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Kershaw was born in Pennsylvania on April 24, 1932, daughter of the late Leon and Sydney Nuttle Fitzsimmons. In 1966 she moved to Chestertown where she worked as an EKG/EEG technician for Kent and Queen Anne's Hospital. She married the love of her life George Kershaw and they moved to Georgetown, DE. After George's death, she returned to Chestertown in 2017. She had a love for gardening, quilting and sewing, making quilts for the church, many organizations and family members
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Kershaw and her sister Sara Moore.
Mrs. Kershaw is survived by her daughters, Virginia Walls of Rock Hall, MD and Vickie Jones (Sumner) of Chrisfield, MD; 5 grandchildren, Joshua Kelley (Enid), Hannah Kelley (Kyle Baxter), Philip Kelley, Stephanie Jarrell (Jay) and Andrew Jones (Jasmine) and 3 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at the Oaklands Cemetery, West Chester, PA.
Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 17, 2019