Frances Ellen Hughes of Chestertown, MD, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 85.
Born on April 20, 1934 in Cumberland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Oke and Bessie Mar Oglesbee Kenney. Fran attended High School and left in 10th grade. She went to work at her family's store in Cumberland. In 1952, she married Rev. Edward Hughes. They moved to Brooklyn, NY for 10 years, later moved back to Western Maryland, and eventually made their home on the Eastern Shore in 1975. Fran worked for Dixon Valve until she retired. She was a member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed dancing, Blue Grass music, traveling, cowboy movies and spending time with her grandchildren.
Fran is survived by her son, Todd Hughes of Chestertown, MD; a daughter Faith Heinefield (Fred) of Rock Hall, MD; three grandchildren, Holly Heinefield, Levi Heinefield, and Bethany Heinefield and a niece Lina Scarlett of Cumberland. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bill Hartman and Jay Hartman and three sisters, Betty Detrick, Virginia Naselrod and Rida Cripes.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grace Community Church where a visitation where be held from 10-11 am. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, following the service.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 9, 2020