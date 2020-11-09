1/1
Frances (Toulson) Hynson
1926 - 2020
Frances Toulson Hynson of Rock Hall, MD died on November 6th at her home. She was 93.

She was born in Kennedyville, MD on November 14, 1926, the daughter of the late James Andrew and Evelyn Katherine Chaires Toulson.

She attended school in Fairlee and graduated with the class of 1943 from Chestertown High School. She married William Lee Hynson on November 15, 1947, they lived in Rock Hall.

Mrs. Hynson worked at Tolchester Amusement Park as a ticket taker, Rock Hall Shirt Factory as a seamstress, Hubbard's Pier Restaurant as a waitress, Rock Hall Post Office as a substitute rural mail carrier, and at Rock Hall Snack Bar as a waitress.

She was a member of Raum Chapel United Methodist Church and a life member of Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Hynson enjoyed making ceramics, serving coffee to "the boys", and she loved good conversation and spoiling her family.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sharon Truitt (Bryan) of Rock Hall, MD, Andrea Edwards (Tim) of Rock Hall, MD, Jeffrey Toulson of Rock Hall, MD, Ricky Hynson (Maxine) of Concord, NC, Delilah "Sam" Hymas (Rick) of Houston, TX, John "T-Bird" Toulson of Rock Hall, MD, and Donald "Stevie" Toulson of Rock Hall, MD, her sister-in-law's: Ethel Toulson and Nancy Toulson of Rock Hall, MD, and Pina Clagg of Houston, TX, along with grand nieces and nephews: grandnieces and nephews, Rachel H. Adams (Chris), Riccoh Hymas (Lauren), Corey Hynson, Robert Hynson, Joseph Joyner (Brooke), Cheri Woloszyn (Chuck), Wyatt and Chloe Toulson, Drew and Jonny Woloszyn, Aidan Hymas, Soren and Roswell Hynson, and Baby Joyner (due March 2021).

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company where relatives and friends may call from 11:00-1:00. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Raum Chapel Church, Rock Hall V.F.C., Compass Regional Hospice, or The Animal Shelter of Kent County. Arrangements by Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 9, 2020.
