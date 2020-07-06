Frances Lorraine "Renee" Taylor Coxon, 92 died peacefully at home on July 3, 2020 in the loving care of her family.
Born November 28, 1927 to Alexander and Charlotte Reed Taylor of Chestertown, Maryland, Renee was one of eleven siblings. Predeceased by brothers George (Buddy), Charles (Buck), Howard (Nubby), Olin, and Frank Taylor, and sisters Martha Anderson, Eunice Frank and Sarah Taylor, she is survived by her sister Charlotte Slagle.
After graduation from Chestertown High School in 1945, the first of her family to achieve this goal, Renee accepted employment as a personal assistant to Mr. Shields of Chestertown, a former V.P. of the Cracker Jack Company.
She married William Otto Coxon, Jr. of Rock Hall, Maryland on December 3, 1949 and moved to Piney Neck where her husband was employed on the family farm, Kimbolden, and started a family.
In 1970, the family moved to Andelot Farms of Worton, Maryland when her husband accepted the position of Dairy Herd Manager. After a short time, Renee accepted employment as the trusted housekeeper to Mr. and Mrs. LaMotte DuPont Copeland.
After retirement from Andelot Farms, she and her husband moved to Chestertown where they became housekeeper and caretaker on a property owned by Mr. and Mrs. Alan Housley for a short time.
In her younger years, Renee enjoyed playing softball and bowling. In 2003 her contribution to softball, especially during the World War II years, was recognized when she was inducted into The Maryland Softball Hall of Fame at a banquet attended by her proud family.
An active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Chestertown, Maryland, both Renee and her husband devoted much time, service and energy to its support.
In her retirement years, Renee enjoyed driving her white Sebring convertible around town with her beloved Mini Pincher, Shugg, beside her. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the local McDonalds.
Renee Coxon will be remembered by loving friends for her undaunted confidence to put her hand to any work or craft from sewing, painting, plowing, mowing, baking and gardening. She was a true dynamo.
She is survived by four children: Carol Jones (George) of Rock Hall, Maryland, Joyce Gustafson (Carl) of Nottingham, Pennsylvania, William O. Coxon, III (and wife, Beth) of Church Hill, Maryland, and Douglas E. Coxon (and husband, Greg) of Abingdon, Maryland. Her daughter, Nancy Berrier (Alan) predeceased her in 1993. Renee also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Chester Cemetery on High Street, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends may send notes of condolence for the family in care of Kate Gustafson, 210 Waldo Drive, Chestertown, MD or post a remembrance to the website of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.