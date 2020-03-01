|
Francis Ronald Ciesielski, 78 of Still Pond, MD passed away on February 25, 2020 in the U of M Shore Medical Center, Chestertown.
Mr. Ciesielski was born on June 14, 1941 in Albion, NY, son of the late Frank S. and Lottie Lucas Ciesielski. After graduating high school he furthered his education at Tri-State University in Indiana earning an Electrical Engineering degree. He had worked as an Electrical Engineer on government contracts, retiring in 2010 after many years of service. Francis enjoyed astronomy, science, reading, coin and stamp collecting, animals and loved to fish.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Conleth Orkwis Ciesielski, a daughter Cheryn Turner and her husband Gary of Baltimore; his pride and joy, Jayce Turner and a nephew Michael Ducharme of California.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer.
Memorials may be offered to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 5, 2020