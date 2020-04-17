|
|
Fred Charles McKinney was born May 11, 1941 in Westminster, MD, the son of Mattie Kathryn Mckinney Dodd and the grandson of Frank and Pauline McKinney.
He attended Uniontown Elementary School and New Windsor High School, graduating in 1959. He trained and served 6 years in the Army Reserves while working at Rowan Controller, Smallwood plant. After 9 years in shop he was promoted to an office position in marketing/engineering. He stayed with the firm for 32 years making many lifetime friends. The company went through many changes, Gould, ITE Imperial, Telemecanque, and finally sold to Schneider Electric which moved its locations to NC.
Fred then joined Marsh-McBirney, a Frederick firm, as a Sales Manager. After retiring, je pursued his art, doing business as Englar's Mill and Artwork and Antiques, selling many pieces.
In 1965, he married his love, Dottie, and moved to a small apartment in Westminster. In 1968, they welcomed their only child, son Shawn Fred McKinney. They then in 1971 bought their first home on Church Street in New Windsor and in 1977/78 built and moved to a new home near New Windsor, Frederick County, in a woods on Sam's Creek.
After his wife retired in 2003, he and his wife, Dorothy moved to the family vacation home that he had renovated in Rock Hall MD on the Eastern Shore, where Fred pursued his passions of art, wildlife, nature, birdwatching, boating and fishing on the Chester River and Chesapeake Bay. Both Fred and Dorothy were members of the Rock Hall United Methodist Church, having transferred from St. James Lutheran Church in Union Bridge where Fred had served on the Council and as Council President.
When he and his wife became ill in September of 2019, they moved back to New Windsor, in Frederick County MD with their son, Shawn and family for medical treatment and care.
Fred is survived by his mother Kathryn Dodd, his wife of 55 years, Dorothy Albaugh Mckinney, his son, Shawn Fred McKinney, and wife Joanne Strawderman Mckinney and grandchildren Shawn Hunter McKinney of California and Summer Shaelyn McKinney.
He will be buried alongside the love of his life, Dottie at Fairmount Cemetery in Libertytown, MD at a later date.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 23, 2020