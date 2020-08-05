1/1
Fred "Ted" Hornaday Jr.
Fred (Ted) Hornaday, Jr, 90, of Chestertown, Maryland died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his daughter's home in Overland Park, Kansas due to cancer.

Mr. Hornaday was born 1930 in Washington, DC, the son of Annie Claire Mayfield and Fred E. Hornaday, Sr. A graduate of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, he also received an MBA from the University of Dayton. After serving in the US Army in Korea, Mr. Hornaday worked in corporate finance at General Electric and Pitney Bowes and served as VP-Finance for Sherwood Industries in Kensington, CT for the last ten years of his career.

He retired in 1992 to Chestertown, MD. He served as deacon and elder in the Presbyterian church and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. He was an avid sailor, master cabinet maker, lifelong Washington Redskins fan and devoted husband and father.

Mr. Hornaday is survived by his wife, Patsy Combs Hornaday; daughters: Carol Martin of Coppell, Texas; Susan (Tom) Butler of Overland Park, KS and son Fred/Ted (Jane Farl) Hornaday of San Carlos, CA as well as grandchildren: Graham and Pierce Martin, Meghan (Poland), Kelsey, Troy and Blaire Butler, and Gwendolen and Gillian Hornaday. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Hornaday. Ted will be deeply missed for his quiet humor, dry wit, and reliable practicality.

A memorial service will be held in Kansas City at a later date with final interment in St. Paul's Kent Cemetery, Chestertown, Md.

Donations in Ted's honor to the Sultana Education Foundation https://sultanaeducation.org/support/ or the Friends of the Kent County Library https://friendsofthekcpl.org/ in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.



Published in Kent County News on Aug. 5, 2020.
