Garnett Ellsworth Demby of Chestertown, MD passed away on October 2, 2019 in Chestertown. He was 81.
Born on September 7, 1938 in Millington, MD, he was the son of the late Gilbert Benjamin and Georgianna Elsie Hicks Demby. He married Alice Graves on December 24, 1964.
He is survived by his wife, Alice G. Demby of Chestertown.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Mt. Olive AME, 24840 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, MD, where relatives and friends are invited to come two hours prior (10-12). Interment will be in James Cemetery, Chestertown.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 10, 2019