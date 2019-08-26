Home

George A. Goldsborough


1936 - 2019
George A. Goldsborough Obituary
George A. Goldsborough, 83 of Washington, DC forever of Broadneck, Chestertown, MD went home to glory on August 7, 2019.

George was born on June 13, 1936 in Kent County, son of the late Charles A. and Agnes Blake Goldsborough. At the age of 20 he moved to Washington, DC where he worked for the Union as a Security Guard for over 30 years. He loved to sing and play his guitar.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Goldsborough, Jr and sisters, Theresa Wickes, Hazel Briggs and Eleanor Goldsborough.

He is survived by his children, Carmen Goldsboro Wilson (Arlington, Sr.), George C. Goldsboro and Constance Brown all of Chestertown, his brothers William Edward Goldsborough and Clarence Goldsborough (Mel), a sister Rosalie Rowe, sister in law Lucille Goldsborough, 7 grandsons, 17 great grandchildren and first cousins, Shirley Dorsey and Joseph Blake.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 11 am in the Community Room at Chestertown Landing, 100 Clipper Way, Chestertown, MD. Burial will be held privately.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 29, 2019
