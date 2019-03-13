Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
WORTON - George Barlow of Worton died on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the age of 104.
Born on March 30, 1914, he was the son of the late John and Mary Elizabeth Barlow. He grew up in Olivet Hill, where he worked on a farm for many years. He spent an undetermined amount of time, in his youth, at Alms House in Pomona. Mr. George also lived with the family of Mr. Norman Jackson, before moving to Walker's Care Home in Worton, where he resided for 15 years. He started attending Kent County Medical Adult Day Care in July of 2005, which he truly always loved and called it "going to school."
He always enjoyed dominoes, coloring, drawing and building blocks, and being around people. He loved to eat "anything good."
Mr. George is predeceased by his siblings Marion, Anna Marie and Jessy. He is survived by his adopted family of Gwen Walker and all of those who knew and loved him at the KCMADC.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, where there will be a time to share memories or a reflection on George's life at noon. A reception will follow in the Dogwood Reception Center at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 14, 2019
