George Ellsworth Dunn III
1942 - 2020
George Ellsworth Dunn III, 77 of Rock Hall, MD passed away on August 17, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.

Mr. Dunn was born on November 23, 1942 in Glen Burnie, MD, son of the late George E. Dunn, Jr and Lillian Flynn Dunn. He was raised in the Brooklyn and Long Island areas of New York. He owned and operated Dunn Signs in New York for 30 years and for the last 25 years Dunn Seafood, serving the east coast. George was on the Red Cross Board in Long Island. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and has lived in Rock Hall for 15 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son George E. Dunn, IV and a brother, Kevin Dunn.

Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Lee Johnston Dunn; children, Eric Dunn and Kyle Dunn of Florida and Erin Dunn of Delaware; a sister Barbara Dunn Oestel of New York; brother Robert Dunn of Florida; 4 grandchildren, Megan Lee Dunn, George E. Dunn V, Lillian E. Dunn and Rian A. Dunn; several nephews and many friends.

Per Mr. Dunn's request there will be no service.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

Published in Kent County News on Aug. 18, 2020.
