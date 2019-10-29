|
George Riley Glenn of Chestertown, Maryland died peacefully in his home on October 26, 2019. He was 92.
Born on June 29, 1927 in Rock Hall, Maryland, he was the son of Edgar Glenn and Elsie Coleman. He graduated from Rock Hall High School in 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was very active as a baseball and softball player in the late 1940's through the early 1950's. He played in the MarDel League, Bi-State League and the Kent & Queen Anne's Softball League. George worked as a waterman before becoming employed as a paid fire fighter for Aberdeen Proving Grounds in 1972. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post 10063, V.F.W. Post 652 and Rock Hall American Legion Post 228. After he retired from Aberdeen in 1988 he worked several part-time jobs and spent many hours volunteering for several organizations. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards with friends, going dancing with his wife, working in the yard and crabbing on his boat "Fun Times". He is predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth Schauber Glenn, a brother, Samuel Edgar Glenn and a son, Charles N. Taylor. He is survived by six children, G. Willian Glenn, James M. Glenn, Gregory T. Glenn, Deborah A. Dalrymple, Kathryn T. Higgins, Linda E. Clark-Helms and their spouses along with a brother, Walter "Pee Wee" Glenn, 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, Maryland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31 at 11:00 A.M at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 408 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland.Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall, Maryland. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, 21500 Rock Hall Avenue, Rock Hall, Maryland 21661 or Compasss Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Maryland 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 31, 2019