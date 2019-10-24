|
|
|
George Richard Hilty, III MD, passed away peacefully October 22, 2019 after a short illness.
He was born in Vineland, NJ in 1927. He graduated from Seaford High School, and was the first Eagle Scout of Seaford, DE in 1945. In 1951, he graduated from Tufts Undergraduate School and served in the United States Merchant Marine and United States Navy. He married Barbara Mullins Hilty in 1951. Dr. Hilty Graduated from Tufts Medical School in 1955 and was a private practice pediatrician for 23 years in Wilmington, DE. He was a founder of the Wilmington/New Castle pediatric association and was associate medical director at HMO Delaware pediatrics for 9 years. He volunteered with The Tatnall School as their Physician. Dr. Hilty finished his career with Locum Tenens and AI DuPont Institute, where he served for 14 years.
He was a member of the Wilmington and Chestertown Rotary Clubs and Shrewsbury Parish Church. Dr. Hilty enjoyed sailing, traveling and most importantly his family.
After leaving Wilmington, DE, he lived full time in Kentmore Park, MD, and retired to Heron Point in Chestertown in 2014.
Dr. Hilty is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Mullins Hilty of Heron Point, Chestertown, MD; a sister, Joyce Hilty Richards and husband Robert of Greenville, DE; a daughter, Carol Hilty Droge and husband Mike of Kennedyville, MD; a son, George Robert Hilty and wife Janet of Chester Harbor, MD; a daughter, Barbara Hilty Hurtt and husband James of Lynch, MD; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. A LIFE WELL LIVED. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be welcomed at Shrewsbury Parish Church, P.O. Box 187 Kennedyville, MD 21645 and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave. Annapolis, MD 21403.
Services will be private. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 31, 2019