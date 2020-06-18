George P. Beasley



September 16, 1953-June 15, 2020



George P. Beasley,. age 65, was born September 16, 1953, to Sara Pepper Beasley in Federalsburg, MD. George moved to the Chestertown area in 1958. He attended Chestertown Schools. He was the second of three sons. He was an excellent painter until his retirement several years ago, working with the Painters Union of Philadelphia. He traveled extensively with the union, working in various areas, including working in nuclear power plants in PA and FL.



George was the Father of two children, Sierra Beasley of Abingdon, MD and George P. Beasley, Jr., of the York, PA area.



He loved the Orioles, Ravens and fishing. Attending sports games were a passion of his that he enjoyed with family and friends. He often met his brother, Ken (Rooster) Beasley at the stadium, as well as attending with his daughter and fiance, Emerson E. (Rue) Stansbury, III.



He moved to the York, PA area and lived there for many years, while pursuing his painting career. He then moved to the Bel Air area of MD several years ago to be closer to his daughter, Sierra Beasley, of Abingdon, MD, her fiance Rue and his daughters, whom he considered his granddaughters. He was an integral part of Sierra and Rue's life, often helping with the girls after school, walking the dogs several times a day and just enjoying a fabulous relationship with his daughter and family. He loved helping Sierra with her painting choices and did many things to help make her home beautiful. He was also very close to both of his brothers, Ken (Rooster) and Jimmy Beasley. He made friends very easily and was involved with the Union Chapel United Methodist Church, Joppa, MD, where he served as a trustee on the board.



He is survived by Sierra Beasley, her fiance Emerson (Rue) Stansbury, III, his daughters, McKenzie and Morgan and George, Jr. He is also survived by Ken (Rooster) and Zoa Ann Beasley, James and Lynn Beasley, his sisters, Eleanor Jones and family, Ellen Holt and family.



Services will be held at his church, Union Chapel United Methodist Church at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: TRIO-Maryland, (Organ Donation) 1730 Twin Spring Rd, Ste. 200, Baltimore, MD 21221. This will support other liver transplant patients.



