George Robert Knight of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 69.
Born on September 15, 1950 in Bakersfield, California, he was the son of the late Earl Eugene Knight and Georgina Stewart Knight. He graduated from El Cajon Valley High School. Mr. Knight served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1974. He was married to the late Linda Knott, who predeceased him. They resided in Delaware and he later resided in Prospect Park, PA. Mr. Knight worked as an all-around machinist with Boeing Helicopter Co. for 30 years and was exceptional at what he did. He retired in 2011 and later moved to Chestertown in 2012.
Mr. Knight was involved with the Boy Scouts as a Scout Master. He enjoyed boating, fishing and antiquing.
In addition to his wife, Mary Witman Nespoli Knight, he is survived by a daughter, Erin Michelle Knight; a son, Andrew Robert Knight; an Aunt, Joanne Kramme; three sisters, Patti Leeper, Kelly Knight and Bonita Lenton; a grandson, Daniel Cary all of California. He is also survived by his stepchildren; Deborah Nespoli Conte, and David J. Nespoli, Jr. and several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Gene Knight.
Services will be held at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alcoholics Anonymous - General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 19, 2020.