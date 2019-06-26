Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Millington VFW
George Thomas Starkey III


George Thomas Starkey III Obituary
MILLINGTON - George Thomas Starkey III of Millington, MD, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was 57.
GT was born July 18, 1961 in Dover, DE, the son of Anna Riley and the late George Starkey Jr. GT attended Queen Anne's High School through the 11th grade. He enlisted in the Army where he earned his GED. After his service, he started working for U.S. Air in Philadelphia doing ground support. GT eventually went on to go into business for himself. He also worked for Pinnacle at BWI Airport.
He loved his wife, kids, playing golf, corn hole, camping, taking trips to Disney World and spending time with his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He always had a smile and willing to help however he could.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Starkey, of Millington, MD; daughter, Jamie L. Arcos (Chris), of Kennedyville, MD; son, Tommy Starkey (Heidi), of Kennedyville, MD; brother, Mike Starkey (Tempie), of Millington, MD; half-sister, Katie Blake (Filo), of Maryland; six grandchildren: Emily Arcos, Nat Arcos, Weston Starkey, Lillee May Starkey, Aubrey Arcos, Brennan Starkey, all of Kennedyville, MD; mother, Anna Riley (Russell), of Millington, MD; and a brother-in-law, Frank Powell (Lynnette).
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, MD. Services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Millington. After services gathering will be held at the Millington VFW after the interment.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the family at 31915 River Rd., Millington, MD 21651.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019
