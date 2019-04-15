CHURCH HILL - George Victor Lenher of Church Hill, MD died on April 6, 2019. He was 80.

He was born on July 20, 1938 in Wilmington, DE, the son of the late Samuel and Irene Kirkland Lenher. He was educated at Tower Hill High School, Lawrenceville School ('57) and Yale University ('63). George served in the Delaware Air National Guard from 1963-1969.

His career began with First National Citibank in NYC. He moved on to RI Hospital Trust Bank, before becoming a Financial Advisor and retiring from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in 2007 (Chestertown, MD).

He married Eleanor "Meg" Gummey on Nov. 13, 1965. They made their homes in Chappaqua, NY, and East Greenwich, RI, before moving to Church Hill, MD in 1999.

George was a member of many organizations and served on many boards over his lifetime. Notably, he was involved with the St. Hubert Society, African Safari Club of NY, Camp Fire Club of America, Philadelphia Gun Club and Ducks Unlimited RI. He served as presiding Clerk of the Board of Overseers at Lincoln School (Providence, RI). He was past President of the Kent County Humane Society, and past board member of Church Hill Theatre.

George loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and traveling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Eleanor Lenher, DVM (husband Gary Soderstrom), Caroline Lenher, Rebecca Gels (husband Douglas), Robert Rutley (husband Antonio Reisopoulos), Roderick Rutley, Angela Wilcox (husband Michael), Tanawat "Win" Roongtanapirom (wife Witara); along with seven grandchildren. George was predeceased by siblings: John Lenher and Ann Lenher Robinson.

Services will be held Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Kent Episcopal Church in Chestertown, MD. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org or Water for Wildlife www.waterforwildlife.org

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary