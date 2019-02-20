FREDERICK - Gerald Donovan Bigelow III, 34, of Frederick unexpectedly passed away of natural causes on Feb. 15, 2019 at his home.

Born on Aug. 1, 1984 in Chestertown, he was the son of Gerald Donovan Bigelow Jr. and Christina Bigelow.

Gerald is survived by the loves of his life, his wife Jessica Fitzwater, whom he married on Sept. 2, 2012, and his son Jonah. He also is survived by his mother and father Donnie and Chris; his sister Sarah Bigelow and fiancÃ© Joel Silverstein; his sister Emma Graef and her husband Dan; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; his mother-in-law Carole Lafferman; father-in-law David Fitzwater; sister-in-law Caitlin Fitzwater; brother-in-law Nils Reid; nephew Finn Reid; his dancing dog Georgie; and cats Oscar and Millie.

Known as "G" to all who loved him, he is also survived by many, many close friends who were like family.

Gerald graduated from Kent County High School in 2002 and St. Mary's College of Maryland in 2006. He worked as a sales fulfillment specialist at Flying Dog Brewery and previously worked for 10 years at American Public University System.

Gerald loved life. He was cherished by all who knew him for his kind and caring heart, his warm presence, his great sense of humor and his loyal friendship. Gerald had many passions in life that he shared with those around him. He loved to write and to use his beautiful imagination through storytelling and games. He enjoyed music, history and cooking and learning new things like brewing beer and being everyone's favorite D&D Dungeon Master. He enjoyed hunting in Kent County, a tradition he shared with his father. Gerald loved his home state of Maryland and spending time in it's beautiful natural and historic places with his family and friends. And he loved sharing each day with his wife and son.

Gerald always brought people together and made them feel welcome and loved. He was a wonderful husband and father, son and brother, nephew and uncle, and treasured friend. He will be missed and remembered by so many.

A private service will be held for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jonah Kent Bigelow at BB&T Bank, 22940 Jefferson Blvd., Smithsburg, MD 21783.

Expressions of sympathy can be offered to the family online at www.fhnfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary