CHESTERTOWN - Geraldine Tiller, 100, passed away on June 14, 2019 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home in Chestertown, MD.
Celebration of Life Services will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, with viewing one hour prior to the service at Mt. Olive AME Church (Butlertown), Lambs Meadow Road, Worton, MD. Friends may also call Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be at NCCOL United Methodist Church Cemetery, Big Woods Road, Worton.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Published in The Kent County News on June 27, 2019