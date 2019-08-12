|
Gertrude R. Fowler, 78 of Lincoln University, PA, formerly of Worton, MD, passed away on August 10, 2019.
Trudy was born on December 8, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Samuel and Mildred Fetterolf Rhoades. She had lived in Worton for over sixty years where she raised her family. She enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Trudy was a member of the Chestertown Presbyterian Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Vernon Fowler, Sr.; her siblings, Patsy Ciapa, Ronnie Rhoades and Carol Stevenson.
She is survived by her children, Charles V. Fowler, Jr. of Worton, MD, Joseph A. Fowler of Valrico, FL, Suzanne Coleman of Worton, MD and Elisabeth Posey of Lincoln University, PA; brothers, Sam Rhoades of Chestertown, MD and Carl Rhoades of Easton, MD; a sister Bridget Crew of Elkton, MD; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in Galena Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chestertown Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Dr. Chestertown, MD 21620 or Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St. Kennett Square, PA 19348
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 15, 2019