Age 61 formerly of Massey, MD, went to be with the Lord after her long battle with cancer on Saturday August 3rd at her home.
Born in Elkton, MD Joy was the daughter of the late George "Reds" and Glada (McCormick) Edwards.
Joy worked as an activities coordinator for a number of nursing homes in the Kent County area for several years. Prior to that, she worked as a short order cook for the former Dixie Jo's restaurant in Galena.
Joy is survived by her three sons, Charles (Leslie) Burris; Russell Conrad; Allen (Heather) Conrad; a brother Barry (Mary) Edwards; two sisters Edith (Frank) Johnson; Frances (David) Schultz; Five grandchildren Rebecca (Iain), Travis, Valerie, Briar, and Koi; two great grandchildren Alexander and Emily; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. All of these and many more friends and acquaintances she touched deeply with her giving spirit and cheerful nature.
A celebration of Joys life will be held at the Millington Fire Company Hall on August 17th at 1:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories of Joy at that time.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 15, 2019