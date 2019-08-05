Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Conrad


1958 - 2019
Send Flowers
Glenda Conrad Obituary
Age 61 formerly of Massey, MD, went to be with the Lord after her long battle with cancer on Saturday August 3rd at her home.

Born in Elkton, MD Joy was the daughter of the late George "Reds" and Glada (McCormick) Edwards.

Joy worked as an activities coordinator for a number of nursing homes in the Kent County area for several years. Prior to that, she worked as a short order cook for the former Dixie Jo's restaurant in Galena.

Joy is survived by her three sons, Charles (Leslie) Burris; Russell Conrad; Allen (Heather) Conrad; a brother Barry (Mary) Edwards; two sisters Edith (Frank) Johnson; Frances (David) Schultz; Five grandchildren Rebecca (Iain), Travis, Valerie, Briar, and Koi; two great grandchildren Alexander and Emily; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. All of these and many more friends and acquaintances she touched deeply with her giving spirit and cheerful nature.

A celebration of Joys life will be held at the Millington Fire Company Hall on August 17th at 1:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories of Joy at that time.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.