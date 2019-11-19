|
Gloria Seaman Allen, 81, of Bonita Springs, FL, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Naples, FL. She was born June 21, 1938, in Cleveland, OH, a daughter of the late Clarence and Frances (Anderson) Seaman. Allen was a historian who wrote and lectured extensively on 18th and 19th century textiles and textile workers in the Chesapeake Bay region. Before moving to Florida, she lived on her family's farm outside of Rock Hall. She was a graduate of Smith College in Northampton, MA and received her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in American Studies from George Washington University. In 1965, she married Charles Allen, a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School. Mr. Allen passed in 1996. After working as an interior designer, she served as curator and then director of the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum in Washington, D.C. She published numerous magazine articles and four books: A Maryland Album: Quiltmaking Traditions, 1636-1934; A Maryland Sampling: Girlhood Embroidery, 1738-1860; Columbia's Daughters: Girlhood Embroidery from the District of Columbia; and Delaware Discoveries: Girlhood Embroidery, 1639-1820. Allen loved to travel, especially to her family's cottage on Lake Temagami in northern Ontario. She is survived by her three children, Ted Allen and his wife, Carrie of Bethesda, MD, Chris Allen and his wife, Wendy of Miami, FL, and Jennifer Bowen and her husband, Chris of Lincoln University, PA; her companion for the past 20 years, Vince Hovanec of Bonita Springs, FL; her sister, Rusty Portmann of Rocky River, OH; and her six grandchildren, Charlie, Kelsey, Christopher, William, Chandler, and Sam. Funeral services will be held on November 23 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Parish. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at the family's farm. Allen had a great love for animals, especially cats. Her family suggests that any memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Really Great Cats Rescue (P.O. Box 363, Chestertown 21620) in her honor.
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 21, 2019