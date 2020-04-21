|
Gordon Browning of Chestertown, Maryland died on April 20th, 2020. He was 82. He was the son of the late Charles Browning and Gladys Glenn.
Gordon was born in Logan, West Virginia and graduated from Logan County High School. He attended Marshall University and served as an Armor Officer with the Maryland National Guard. Gordon earned a Master's Degree from Washington College and a PhD at the University of Maryland. Gordon taught Graduate School Statistics at Washington College and worked for 35 years with the Maryland State Department of Education. Gordon retired in 1996 as the Director of Pupil Services and Special Education for Kent County Public Schools.
He was married for 57 years to the late Eva Browning who predeceased him on January 18, 2020.
Gordon served in leadership positions with every organization of which he was a member. Gordon was a member and Past Master of Chester Lodge #115, member and Past Commander of Frank M. Jarman Post 36, and a member of Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474. His contributions to the American Legion included Commanding at the Post, District and State level. Gordon also served as a National Vice-Commander of the American Legion.
Gordon was a consummate volunteer. He was a Boy Scout, Sunday school leader, teacher, school administrator and advocate for patriotism and love of Country. Gordon spent the bulk of his life giving to others. He also coached and mentored people across the state of Maryland for the American Legion to enhance the organization's overall performance. Gordon and Eva were committed to their service organizations and truly loved the friends they made along the way.
He is survived by his son Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Byron Browning, his daughter-in-law, Kathleen, his daughter, Mary Conklin; and five grandchildren: Olivia Alligood, Madison Browning, Hunter Browning, Spencer Conklin and Winston Conklin.
A private memorial service will be held on April 27th at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the : https://act.alz.org.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 23, 2020