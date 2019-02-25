Home

Guenther W. Ruehle

Guenther W. Ruehle Obituary
CHESTERTOWN - Guenther W. Ruehle, 83, of Chestertown, MD, died February 21, 2019 in Autumn Lake Healthcare, Chestertown.
Mr. Ruehle was born on June 27, 1935 in Dresden, Germany, son of the late Horst and Hildegard Blattner Ruehle. In June of 1955, he immigrated to the United States with 40 cents in his pocket. From 1956 thru 1958, he served in the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he met and married his wife in 1959 and they moved to New Jersey where he worked as an Engineering Technician for Certainteed Fiberglass and the Delaware News Journal. In 1990, they moved to Chestertown where he was active with the Chesapeake Landing Association, maintaining the community pier. He retired in 1999.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Ruehle, in May 2018.
Mr. Ruehle is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie Bachmaier Ruehle; sons: Cliff Ruehle (Kathleen), of Arnold, MD; Edward Ruehle (Lisa), of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren: Edward Ruehle Jr. (Shannon), Lauren Tellinger, Brian Ruehle (Lauren), Bradley Ruehle; great grandchildren: Haille Ruehle, Carrisa Ruehle, Chole Tellinger, Colton Ruehle; and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, 'Lucy'.
Service will be held privately.
Memorials may be offered to the Humane Society of Kent County, P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 28, 2019
