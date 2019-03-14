CHESTERTOWN - Gwendolyn Taylor Rodney, 80, of Chestertown died unexpectedly on March 3, 2019.

Gwen was born Jan. 15, 1939 in Chestertown, the daughter of the late J. Elwood and Frances Orr Taylor. She was a lifetime resident of Chestertown, except for two years she spent in Goldsboro, N.C.

Gwen was a graduate of Chestertown High School, University of Maryland School of Nursing and Washington College. She married Jack Rodney in 1960. Gwen was especially proud of her children and her grandchildren.

Gwen was a lifelong member of the Kent County community. She was a nurse with the Kent County Health Department for over 30 years where she was instrumental in starting hospice in Kent County. After retiring, Gwen went to work as a nurse for Kent Center (formerly Angel's Haven), an organization she helped to start many years ago.

Gwen was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities over the years including as parish nurse. Through her involvement as a parish nurse, she completed a unit of clinical pastoral education at Memorial Hospital in Easton. Most recently, she worked as a nursery attendant during Sunday worship at Christ United Methodist Church.

Some of the other community organizations that Gwen was involved with include the Chester Valley Ministerial Association, Upper Shore Mental Health, Emergency Response Team through the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Kent County 4-H, Kent County Community Marching Band, Breast Cancer Support Group and the Peninsula-Delaware Conference Health Ministries Committee. She received countless honors for her nursing and volunteer work.

Gwen is survived by her two daughters Robin Parker (Michael) of Chestertown and Sheri Smith (Matthew) of Reading, Vt.; four grandchildren, Sarah and Claire Parker of Chestertown and Taylor and Rose Smith of Reading, Vt.; and Jack Rodney of Kent Island.

Contributions in Gwen's memory may be made to Kent County 4-H, 708 Morgnec Road, Suite 202, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble, [email protected]