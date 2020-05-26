Hailey Bussells
2004 - 2020
Hailey Jo Bussells, of Rock Hall, Maryland died as the result of a motor vehicle accident. She was 15.

She was born in Rock Hall on June 30, 2004 the daughter of the late William Joseph Bussells III and Hannah Jo McGinnes Lenhoff of Rock Hall.

Strong willed and fearless, helpful and resourceful, respected and admired, Hailey was loved by all. She worked during her summers and weekends at her aunt's restaurant, The Harbor Shack, where she could most anytime be heard singing. She loved music, her friends and family, and was the best sister anyone could wish for. Hailey had just completed her freshman year at Kent County High School.

She is survived by her mother Hannah Jo Lenhoff, a sister: Lauren Sterling of Delaware, three brothers: Joseph Bussells of Delaware, Andrew Lenhoff and Paul Lenhoff both of Rock Hall, her maternal grandparents: Mary and Jimmy Reihl of Rock Hall and Jerry and Donna McGinnes of Chestertown, her paternal grandmother: Cindy Bussells of Rock Hall, her maternal great grandmother: Mary Johnson of Rock Hall, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Wesley Chapel Outdoor Chapel under the tent, where relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:00-11:30AM. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
