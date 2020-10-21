Hannah Jane Price of Chestertown, Maryland died on October 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late William Bryan Price Sr. and Mary Faulkner Price.
She graduated from Sudlersville High School. Soon after graduation she worked for Forney Jewelry and later Boyer's Jewelry for 58 years.
She was an avid bowler in her younger days and always and Oriole's fan.
She is survived by a sister, Ann Ciezynski of New Castle, Delaware; nephews Irving Spry and Gene Ciezynski; nieces Terry Dulin, Linda Spry, and Jean Spry Franks, Shelly Fleegle, Mary Kirk, and Nadine Racer; great nephews Michael Spry, Conner Fleegle, Bryan Kirk, and Will Racer; great nieces Melanie Silva and Rebecca Racer; and great-great nephews Easton and Oakley Spry, Gareth Fleegle, and Cameron and Mason Silva.
Services will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown, Maryland on Friday, October 23. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM. To send online condolences and view service information, visit fhnfuneralhome.com
.