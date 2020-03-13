|
Harold "Donnie" Husfelt of Centreville, MD died Wed. March 11, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice Center in Centreville, MD. He was 66. Donnie was born June 7, 1953 in Dover, DE the son of the late Harry Clayton Husfelt Sr. and Ruth Clark Husfelt. After graduating from Queen Anne's High School in 1971 he went to work for Acme where he worked for 29 years. He also worked at Food Lion for several years. When he wasn't at work he enjoyed spending time with his god children. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Edward Husfelt. He is survived by his longtime companion, Connie Dulin of Centreville, MD, one brother, Harry Clayton Husfelt Jr. (Karen) of Arizona, sister in law, Florence Dill of Dover, DE, god children and their families, Kenny Nash Jr. (Melissa), Courtney Nash and her son Ryder, Justin Comegys (Sara) and son Alex, nephews, Robbie Husfelt (Deanna), Eric Husfelt (Kate) and their sons Andre and Lukas, niece, Kenda Leager (Dale) and son Tommy.
Services will be held Friday March 20, 2020 at 12pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover, De. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr Centreville, MD 21678. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020