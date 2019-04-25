DOVER, Del. - Dr. Harold Wheeler Hurst of Dover, DE, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Dover, at the age of 93.

Born in New Jersey, Mr. Hurst graduated from Morristown, NJ High School in 1943. In October of 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on an LCI in the Pacific theatre, doing duty in New Guinea, the Philippines, and China. During the 1950's, he was employed in the personnel offices of several large, national corporations.

A graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., he also received a Master's Degree in Modern European History from Georgetown University and a Ph.D. degree in American History from New York University. In the 1960's and early 1970's, he taught history in several private secondary schools. Between 1980 and 1996 he was employed in Bethesda, MD by the Congressional Information Service, a private company which was involved in the reproduction of government documents. Upon retirement, he moved with his wife to Dover, DE.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margrit Wupper Hurst, who died on Oct. 29, 2012.

Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dover, DE on May 20 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held in the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock, MD following the memorial service.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on May 2, 2019