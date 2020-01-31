Home

Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Harry C. Hendrickson


1921 - 2020
Harry C. Hendrickson Obituary
Harry C. Hendrickson passed away on January 18, 2020 at Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD. He was born on July 8, 1921 to Harry and Jessie Hendrickson of Still Pond, MD. Harry is survived by son, Thomas H. Hendrickson, daughter, Carolyn Hendrickson O'Neil (Greg), seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. His first wife, Ruth, second wife, Lois, son, Richard, and brother, Samuel, predeceased him.

After graduating from Washington College in Chestertown, MD, Harry began his teaching career. He later earned a Master's degree at Columbia University and Doctorate at University of Maryland. He spent his working life as an educator and held various administrative positions in the Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County school systems before retiring.

For more than 30 years, he served his church on several committees and sang in the church choir. A lifelong resident of Maryland, Harry enjoyed fishing, gardening, visiting his boyhood home in Kent County, and family vacations in Garrett County and Ocean City.

A memorial service will be held at Severna Park United Methodist Church in Severna Park, MD, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a cancer research or wildlife conservation .

Some suggestions are:

Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org

National Foundation for Cancer Research at www.nfcr.org/esophageal-cancer-research

Chesapeake Bay Foundation at 114 South Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601, www.cbf.org

Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 6, 2020
