Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry George Rhodes


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Harry George Rhodes Obituary
Harry George Rhodes, Sr. 84 of Mooresville, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2019. Harry was born on April 5, 1935 in Centreville, Maryland, to the late Harry B. and Helen R. Rhodes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lillian Dolores Rhodes; daughters, Theresa Lynn Rhodes and Sharon Lee Rhodes and brothers, Charles, Ross, and Robert Rhodes.

Harry had worked for Maryland State Roads for 13 years and was Sergeant E-5 in 115th Infinity of the 29th Division of the Maryland National Guard from 1953 - 1962. He retired from Greater Atlantic and Tea Company (A&P) after 25 years of service. He and his wife also owned and operated Norgetown Coin Laundry in Smyrna, Delaware. In his spare time, he enjoyed horseracing, camping and spending time with his family.

Harry is survived by a son Harry George Rhodes, Jr, daughter Sherry Lynn White and husband, Edward Allen White; grandsons, Nicholas Rhodes and Edward White; granddaughters Cassandra Rhodes and Regan White; brothers John Rhodes, Joseph Rhodes and a sister Helen Lane.

Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, with Pastor Shane Moran officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, Church Hill, Maryland.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.