Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Wilds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Wilds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Wilds Obituary
Harry Wilds of Crumpton, MD, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kent Hospice House in Chestertown. He was 70.

Born on November 29, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Hedwig A. Sobieski Wilds. He attended William Penn High School in New Castle, DE, and attended Del Tech Community College in Wilmington and New Castle. He worked as a photo lithographer with Photocolor Inc. in Newark, DE. Harry coached youth football and baseball and was also the videographer for Caravel Academy high school football team in Bear, DE. He enjoyed watching his daughter, son and grandchildren participate in sports.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Constance E. Wilds, he is also survived by a daughter, Shannon J. Wilds of Milford, DE; a sister, Karen E. Schimmel of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Marc Wilds and his wife Sarah of Chestertown, MD, Brandon Wilds, Dakota Wilds and Alexis Wilds all of Milford, DE; and two great grandchildren, Benjamin and Dean Wilds. He was predeceased by his son, Robert "Bobby" J. Wilds in 2010.

Relatives and friends may gather on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where reflections on his life will be held at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617 or The Animal Care Shelter for Kent Co., P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -