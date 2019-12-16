|
Harry Wilds of Crumpton, MD, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kent Hospice House in Chestertown. He was 70.
Born on November 29, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Harry C. and Hedwig A. Sobieski Wilds. He attended William Penn High School in New Castle, DE, and attended Del Tech Community College in Wilmington and New Castle. He worked as a photo lithographer with Photocolor Inc. in Newark, DE. Harry coached youth football and baseball and was also the videographer for Caravel Academy high school football team in Bear, DE. He enjoyed watching his daughter, son and grandchildren participate in sports.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Constance E. Wilds, he is also survived by a daughter, Shannon J. Wilds of Milford, DE; a sister, Karen E. Schimmel of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Marc Wilds and his wife Sarah of Chestertown, MD, Brandon Wilds, Dakota Wilds and Alexis Wilds all of Milford, DE; and two great grandchildren, Benjamin and Dean Wilds. He was predeceased by his son, Robert "Bobby" J. Wilds in 2010.
Relatives and friends may gather on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD, where reflections on his life will be held at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617 or The Animal Care Shelter for Kent Co., P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019