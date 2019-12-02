|
Heather Anne McVey of Chestertown, MD passed away on November 26, 2019 at 29 years of age.
She was born on October 23, 1990 in Beckley, West Virginia. She was a best friend to many and a very loving person. She loved kids and animals and wanted nothing more than to be a mother.
She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McVey; parents, Greg and Dawn Smith; sister, Caitlyn; mother in law, Karen; father in law, Kenny and brothers in law, Josh, Tim, Cody and Jordan.
Her family and friends will join in a celebration of life on December 7, 2019.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019