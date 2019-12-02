Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather McVey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Anne McVey


1990 - 2019
Send Flowers
Heather Anne McVey Obituary
Heather Anne McVey of Chestertown, MD passed away on November 26, 2019 at 29 years of age.

She was born on October 23, 1990 in Beckley, West Virginia. She was a best friend to many and a very loving person. She loved kids and animals and wanted nothing more than to be a mother.

She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth McVey; parents, Greg and Dawn Smith; sister, Caitlyn; mother in law, Karen; father in law, Kenny and brothers in law, Josh, Tim, Cody and Jordan.

Her family and friends will join in a celebration of life on December 7, 2019.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -