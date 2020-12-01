Heidi Carol Engstrom, of Chestertown, passed away November 16 at Resorts at Chester River Manor. She was 72.



Heidi was born March 4, 1948 in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Charles George Engstrom and Mildred Montgomery Engstrom. In the early 1950s the family moved to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Heidi attended Rehoboth Special School District for elementary school and went on to St. Mary's School in Peekskill, New York for high school. She completed her bachelor's degree at George Washington University in Washington, DC in 1974, where she was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society.



Heidi later undertook training in the Montessori teaching methods and went on to teach in Montessori schools in Annapolis and in Florida when she moved there in the 1990s. She was a peer counselor at Upper Shore Mental Health in Chestertown and worked for Kent Center.



Throughout Heidi's life she was often beset with problems of depression and anxiety, and began working to improve opportunities for treatment and social involvement for others with such problems. She worked at Crossroads Community in Centreville, where her influence remains in their practices, and was active on the board of the Maryland Disability Law Center, serving as its chairman for a term.



She is survived by her brother, Chuck Engstrom, of Millington, and by best friends April Marshall of Chestertown, Beverly Camper of Hurlock, and Mike Finkle of Ownings Mills. Contribution in remembrance of Heidi's efforts in the mental health community may be made to Crossroads Community, 120 Banjo Lane, Centreville, MD 21617 or to On Our Own of Maryland, 7310 Esquire Court, Mailbox 14, 3rd Floor, Elkridge, MD 21075.



