Helen Patricia "Pat" Frank of Chestertown, Maryland died on July 27, 2020 at Heron Point, Chestertown. She was 90.
She was born in New York on May 9, 1930 the daughter of the late James Henry and Helen Marie McCann Duffy.
Pat was Harry G. Frank, Jr.'s wife for 42 years, he predeceased her in 1995.
She is survived by her children: Susan Frank (Jimmy), Gil Frank (Jean), and Michael Frank (Janice) along with her grandchildren: Christopher, Nicole, Michael, Kelly, and Thomas and six great grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Ocean Side, NY, where she lived with her husband, Harry and raised her children.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 381005.