1/1
Helen Patricia "Pat" (Duffy) Frank
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Patricia "Pat" Frank of Chestertown, Maryland died on July 27, 2020 at Heron Point, Chestertown. She was 90.

She was born in New York on May 9, 1930 the daughter of the late James Henry and Helen Marie McCann Duffy.

Pat was Harry G. Frank, Jr.'s wife for 42 years, he predeceased her in 1995.

She is survived by her children: Susan Frank (Jimmy), Gil Frank (Jean), and Michael Frank (Janice) along with her grandchildren: Christopher, Nicole, Michael, Kelly, and Thomas and six great grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Ocean Side, NY, where she lived with her husband, Harry and raised her children.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 381005. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved