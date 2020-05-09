Helen Peggy Morris, 87, of Delmar, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. Born in Rock Hall on November 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Russell Calvin Elburn and Alice (Benton) Elburn.



"Peggy" was the youngest of 10 siblings, all deceased. She worked for the Maryland State Roads as a toll collector on JFK Highway, retiring in 1974 after 11 years. She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles and especially flower gardening.



She is survived by her five children: Sandra, Larry, Ricky, Tony Morris and Linda Charsha; eight grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.



Services for the family will be private.



