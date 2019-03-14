CHESTERTOWN - Helen Rebecca "Becky" Rodney, 65, of Chestertown died unexpectedly on March 3, 2019.

Becky was born on Nov. 25, 1953, the daughter of the late J. Lloyd and Helen Christopher Rodney. She was predeceased by her sister Nancy Rodney Deeb and brother L. Nelson Rodney. Becky was a graduate of Kent County High School.

Becky was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife and a loyal friend. She loved the Lord, her family and her friends. Becky had an unconditional love for her animals. She was an exquisite poem and song writer, which she loved to put to music on her guitar.

Becky wore many different hats over the years - a nanny, a babysitter, a housekeeper, sold Avon, volunteered at a mission in South Carolina, ran an antique store and called bingo at functions. In her own words, Becky said that to most people's thoughts these were not standard conventional jobs, but each one brought her joy and fulfillment. She did not have an easy life but her faith in Jesus never wavered.

Becky is survived by her brother Jack Rodney of Kent Island; four nieces, Robin Parker (Michael) of Chestertown, Beverly Sporbeck (Steven) of Danbury, Conn., Sandra Jeffries (David) of Warwick and Sheri Smith (Matthew) of Reading, Vt.; three grand-nieces, Sarah and Claire Parker of Chestertown and Rose Smith of Reading, Vt.; and four grand-nephews, Jeremy and Timothy Sporbeck of Danbury, David Jeffries II of Warwick and Taylor Smith of Reading, Vt.

Contributions in Becky's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Highway, Chestertown, MD 21620.