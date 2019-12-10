|
Hilda Beatrice Hopkins, 93 of Chestertown, MD passed away on December 4, 2019 in Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Mrs. Hopkins was born on January 27, 1926 in Coleman's, daughter of the late Robie and Victoria Walley Butler. In 1946 she moved to Chestertown where she did domestic work for numerous notable families including Judge Gould and Dr. Whitsitt.
Mrs. Hopkins was a long time member of Janes U.M. Church. She was also a member of the Edesville Elk Lodge, Kent Co. Historical Committee and served on the Election Board.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Allie R. Gilbert, Sr. and William Hopkins; 6 siblings and a granddaughter, Mary Virginia Thomas.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her children, Mary Elizabeth Hynson of Chestertown, Allie R. Gilbert, Jr., of Las Vegas, Henry Lee Gilbert of Dover and Sudonia Gilbert and Wendy Gilbert both of Chestertown; step-children, Roger Hopkins of Quaker Neck, Andrew Hopkins of Clinton, MD, Patricia Hopkins and Linda Hopkins both of Columbia, MD; brothers, William Butler of Philadelphia, PA, Edward Butler of Chester, PA, Doris Woodus of Baltimore, and Eliane Roberts of Coleman; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13 from 9 to 11 am in Janes United Methodist Church, 120 S. Cross St., Chestertown, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Coleman's.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 12, 2019