Hilda Cornelius of Rock Hall, MD died on May 3, 2020 at Autumn Lake Nursing Center. She was 90.
She was born in Rock Hall on November 15, 1929 the daughter of the late Miller Cornelius and Bessie Taylor Price.
She was a graduate of Lacky High School Charles County, Indian Head, MD. Mrs. Hilda worked with the Ben Franklin Department Store as a clerk and took night courses. She then worked with Noxell Corporation, a division of Proctor and Gamble Corp. She worked her way up to Administrative Supervisor.
She later worked with the State of Maryland Tax Division in Baltimore from which she retired at the age of 62. Mrs. Hilda moved back to her beloved Rock Hall where she and her sister remodeled the family home.
She loved Rock Hall, gardening, traveling, and spending time outdoors. She and her sister cared for the residents of the local nursing home. Mrs. Hilda and her sister served as grand marshals of the Rock Hall 4th of July Parade in 2008, a highlight of her life.
She is survived by her brother: Butch Price of Rock Hall, MD and five loving nieces. She was predeceased by her brother, Harold "Jack" Cornelius and her sister Nora Cornelius Taylor.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways.
Graveside services will be held privately but you are invited to live stream the services on Thursday, May 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM. To access webcasting from our website through a computer go to photo and videos and from a cell phone go to media. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Honorary pallbearers are: Rick Hudson, Sam Perry, Philip Perry, Marion Townsend, Dickie Jacquette, Jeff Duston, David McCord, John Powhida, Denny Kendall, and Kevin Lee Nelson.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post #228 P.O. Box 207 Rock Hall, MD 21661.
Published in Kent County News on May 4, 2020.